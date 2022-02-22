EUR/USD: At risk of falling towards 1.1180 on a break under 1.1280 – SocGen

EUR/USD touched a fresh weekly low of 1.1288 but has managed to rebound. Economists at note that the world’s most popular currency pair could dive to the 1.1180 mark on failure to hold 1.1280. “A …
