EUR/USD At Top Of 2-Week Trading Range

The EUR/USD daily Forex chart has been in a tight trading range at the support of the November 21 low, 50% pullback, and moving average. The odds favor a test of the December 14 high. Less likely, the market will break strongly below the neck line of the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- The US Dollar is waiting for the tax decision - December 19, 2017
- EUR/USD steady, consolidates above 1.1800 - December 19, 2017
- EUR/USD Making A Comeback - December 19, 2017