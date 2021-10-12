The European currency regains the smile and lifts EUR/USD to the 1.1560 region on turnaround Tuesday. EUR/USD adds to the ongoing consolidation in the first half of the week, always in the lower bound …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD attempts a mild bounce to 1.1560, looks to data - October 12, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro stays near 2021 lows as ECB doubles down on dovish outlook - October 12, 2021
- EUR/USD Forex Signal: Slow Recovery from 1-Year Low - October 12, 2021