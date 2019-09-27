EUR/USD attempts recovery from YTD lows of 1.0905, will it last?

The EUR/USD pair hit the lowest levels since May 2017 at 1.0905 last hour before quickly rebounding to 1.0920 levels, as the bulls continued to guard the 1.09 handle amid a broad-based US dollar …
