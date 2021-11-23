European equities declined as investors reflected on the nomination of Jerome Powell as the Fed chair. IThe Stoxx 600 index declined by about 60 basis points. The same decline happened in Germany, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD attempts to rebound after strong European data - November 23, 2021
- EUR/USD surrenders modest intraday gains, flat-lined below mid-1.1200s - November 23, 2021
- EUR/USD Bears Pushing Towards 1,1215 - November 23, 2021