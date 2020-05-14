EUR/USD attempts to regain 1.0800 as the US dollar loses ground

EUR/USD finds buyers at 1.0775 to trim previous losses and return above 1.0800. The US dollar loses steam after the release of weaker than expected US employment data. EUR/USD is …
