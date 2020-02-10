Stay tuned to the RoboForex Blog for exclusive financial forecasts, professional expert analysis, how-to articles and more. In the H4 chart, EUR/USD has reached its predicted downside target at 1.0955 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Attitude to Risk Is Still Moderate - February 10, 2020
- EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD break key support - February 10, 2020
- EUR/USD: there is scope for another technical rally near term [Video] - February 10, 2020