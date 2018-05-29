Euro unable to recover consolidates losses across the board. EUR/USD heads for lowest daily close since July 2017. The EUR/USD pair approached daily lows and managed to remain on top and also above the 1.1500 mark. Although still remains under pressure …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD back near daily lows as Euro remains under pressure
Euro unable to recover consolidates losses across the board. EUR/USD heads for lowest daily close since July 2017. The EUR/USD pair approached daily lows and managed to remain on top and also above the 1.1500 mark. Although still remains under pressure …