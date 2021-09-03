EUR/USD: Bear Reversal Bar

The bar could look different at the end of the day, but it is now a bear reversal bar, and there is a wedge rally to a double top. The rally has had 3 legs in a tight bull channel. It is therefore a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Bulls cheer tepid US employment data, more gains in the docket - September 3, 2021
- EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro Reaches Towards 1.19 - September 3, 2021
- BUZZ-COMMENT-US jobs disappointment could fuel EUR/USD run above 1.2000 - September 3, 2021