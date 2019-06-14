EUR/USD is trading below 1.1300, consolidating its losses. The market mood is mixed ahead of Chinese industrial output misses with 5% compared with.5.5% expected. US retail sales are eyed next. …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Bearish Attempt Rejected At HFT Buy Zone! - June 14, 2019
- EUR/USD under pressure, drops to lows near 1.1260 ahead of US data - June 14, 2019
- Euro (EUR) Battles Record Low Euro-Zone Inflation Expectations - June 14, 2019