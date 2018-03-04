EUR/USD bearish bets lose value despite prospects of hung parliament in Italy

Implied volatility premium of EUR puts continues to drop. Fears of full-fledged global trade war could keep the EUR well bid. The implied volatility premium for EUR puts (bearish EUR bets) continues to drop, suggesting investors do not expect a hung …
