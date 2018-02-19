The EUR/USD failed to break above the previous top (red) and the bearish bounce is showing strong momentum. This could indicate that there is an expansion of the corrective pattern via a WXY (blue) within wave 4 (purple). A new break above 1.25 however …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Bearish Momentum After Failure to Break Above Top - February 19, 2018
- 5-Day Euro To Dollar Forecast – EUR/USD Exchange Rate Opens Lower, FED In Focus This Week - February 19, 2018
- EUR/USD Attracted To 1.20 Before Visiting 1.26 - February 19, 2018