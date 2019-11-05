EUR/USD charted a bearish outside day candlestick pattern on Monday. US Dollar may continue to draw bids on the US-China trade optimism. On the data front, the focus is on the US ISM Non-Manufacturing …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Bearish outside day despite easing of US-China trade tensions - November 4, 2019
- EUR/USD technical analysis: Monthly trendline probes pullback from 1.1180 - November 4, 2019
- EUR/USD: expect a long position at the price of 1.1197 - November 4, 2019