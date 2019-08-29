EUR/USD remains on the back foot amid disappointing German data. Trade concerns and US GDP will likely set the tone later today. Thursday’s four-hour chart is pointing to further falls. Markets are …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Bears Are Taking Control - August 29, 2019
- EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro remains under pressure after ECB’s Knot-inspired spike - August 29, 2019
- EUR/USD parked near 1.1070 on US, German data - August 29, 2019