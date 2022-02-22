EUR/USD drops for the fourth consecutive day as sellers poke one-week low. Risk-aversion wave drowns stock futures, yields, tradition safe-haven status favor USD, gold. Eurozone PMIs rallied to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD bears drill 1.1300 amid rush to risk-safety, focus on US PMIs, Russia-Ukraine jitters - February 22, 2022
- EUR/USD sinks to test below 1.13 the figure with Ukraine crisis heating up - February 21, 2022
- EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Finds offers near 0.8330 as trendline and horizontal resistance coincide - February 21, 2022