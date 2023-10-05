EUR/USD stays defensive around 1.0730 as it seeks more clues to confirm the latest bearish bias that pleased bears with a three-month low. That said, the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD bears eye 1.0635 as EU recession woes contrast with US soft landing concerns – FXStreet - October 5, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Momentum favors the Euro ahead of NFP - October 5, 2023
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Compensating For Sharp Losses - October 5, 2023