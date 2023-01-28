EUR/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low, extend the previous day’s pullback from nine-month high. US data flashed mixed signals but rebound in Treasury bond yields puts a floor under US Dollar.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD bears eye 1.0850 support as US Dollar traces yields ahead of Fed’s preferred inflation - January 28, 2023
- EUR/USD holds at around 1.0860s as traders brace for the Fed and ECB’s decisions - January 27, 2023
- EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: A test of 1.1000 remains on the cards in key central bank week - January 27, 2023