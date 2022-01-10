EUR/USD: Bears eye 1.1300 as USD rebounds amid inflation fears

EU inflation jumped to post-pandemic high, ECB’s Schnabel, Lane raise concerns over energy prices. Off in Japan, light calendar restricts market moves, US CPI will be the key. EUR/USD remains on the …
