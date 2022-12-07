It is a busy day for the EUR/USD on the economic calendar. Early in the European session, the German economy is in the spotlight, with industrial production figures due. Following Tuesday’s factory …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Bears Eye Return to Sub-$1.04 on German Stats and the ECB - December 6, 2022
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Rising wedge, bearish MACD signals highlight 1.0420 support - December 6, 2022
- EUR/USD declines towards 1.0440 as focus shifts to ECB Lagarde’s speech - December 6, 2022