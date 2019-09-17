EUR/USD Bears in Control After Decline at 38.2% Fibonacci

EUR/USD: Bulls taking back charge ahead of German ZEW Fresh bids emerged near 1.0990, allowing a tepid bounce in EUR/USD back on the 1.10 handle, despite broad USD demand and looming US-EU tariffs …
