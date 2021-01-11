EUR/USD rising wedge chart pattern is confirming a bearish reversal or retracement. How long can the bears keep control before the bulls step in? A head and shoulders pattern (purple boxes) could …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- EUR/USD outlook: Close below 1.2173 Fibo support to risk deeper fall - January 11, 2021
- EUR/USD bears in control after rising wedge break - January 11, 2021
- EUR/USD looks for a setback with support seen at 1.2129/22 – Credit Suisse - January 11, 2021