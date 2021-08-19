EUR/USD bears look to 1.1650 as USD hits nine-month high on sour sentiment

Fears of tapering, covid can keep bears hopeful, second-tier US data eyed for intermediate moves. EUR/USD remains well-offered below 1.1700, down 0.32% intraday around 1.1670 heading into Thursday’s …
