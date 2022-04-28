EUR/USD bears refuelling from a 50% mean reversion, eye US GDP

EUR/USD bulls are mauled by the bears and there could be more to go to the downside. The focus is on the US GDP for the day ahead. At 1.0552, EUR/USD is around flat in the Tokyo open as the price …
