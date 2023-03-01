EUR/USD bears pile in and burn stubborn bulls. Euro shorts are moving in on 1.0570 as US Dollar firms. EUR/USD slid on Tuesday to a low of 1.0573 but that was not the whole story. Earlier in the day, …
