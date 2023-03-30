EUR/USD justifies the previous day’s bearish candlestick to refresh intraday low, prints the biggest intraday loss in four day. A less hawkish ECB talks join consolidation ahead of the key inflation …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD bears target 1.0800 on daily Doji, mixed Fed talks ahead of ECB Bulletin, German inflation - March 29, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears take on key support and eye a 78.6% daily Fibo - March 29, 2023
- EUR/USD stays firm around 1.0840, with traders eyeing German and US inflation data - March 29, 2023