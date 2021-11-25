EUR/USD bears testing the commitments at 1.12 the figure

EUR/USD bears are testing bullish commitments at 1.12 the figure. EUR/USD is well on its way to the June 19 2020 lows of 1.1168. US Fed minutes are under review and divergence between Fed and ECB in …
