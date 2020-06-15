Earlier EUR/USD was heading towards the north side where bulls were leading in the game and marked high of 1.1421 level which was a fresh high of 3 months but after arriving at key resistance level …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD – Bears will get more aggressive below 1.1200 level - June 15, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Likely to correct further amid fears of coronavirus resurgence - June 15, 2020
- EUR/USD Forex Signal: Bullish Trend - June 15, 2020