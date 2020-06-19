Friday´s four-hour chart is showing the EUR/USD pair is trading alongside a downtrend support line, which is sit at 1.1175, but first it has to break the 1.12 level, FXStreet’s analyst Yohay Elam …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Below 1.12 awaits the downtrend support line at 1.1175 - June 19, 2020
- NZD/USD retreats to 0.6400 and approaches two-week lows at 0.6375 - June 19, 2020
- EUR/JPY Price Analysis: At a key support area around 119.50 - June 19, 2020