EUR/USD reverses Friday’s drop and tests 1.1030. DXY trades slightly offered on Monday. German IFO next of relevance later in the morning. The single currency has started the week on a better mood and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD bid above 1.1030 ahead of German IFO - November 25, 2019
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bears await a break below 1.10 handle, German IFO in focus - November 25, 2019
- EUR/USD: Euro could bounce back if it holds above 1.10060 - November 25, 2019