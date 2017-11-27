EUR/SEK – a ‘housing risk premium’ has (fairly in our view) hit the SEK and we expect the cross to test 10.00 near term. EUR/NOK – expect stabilisation but the NOK leg remains vulnerable in the month ahead – look to strategically sell cross ahead of year-end.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Bid But Too Early To Test New Year High Just Yet - November 27, 2017
- EUR/USD near 2-month Peak - November 27, 2017
- EUR/USD – Lack of Events Leaves Euro Unchanged - November 27, 2017