EUR/USD has formed a bullish structure that might be rejecting the trend line as the new entry forms. 1.0470 is the first entry ans we might be seeing another one soon. Fundamentally, things are not …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Drop under 1.0470 to clear the way towards 1.0400 - June 20, 2022
- EUR/USD black widow shows potential up move continuation - June 20, 2022
- EUR/USD: Forecast at 1.10 for the end of June 2023 – Deutsche Bank - June 20, 2022