EUR/USD is trading above 1.18, as the dollar declines alongside yields, following a large US debt issuance. Weekly jobless claims and the ongoing fiscal impasse in Washington are eyed. GBP/USD is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Bond auction stacks the deck against the dollar - August 13, 2020
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Euro Tries To Develop Upside Momentum - August 13, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bond auction over, bulls are back in full force and may extend gains - August 13, 2020