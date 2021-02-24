EUR/USD bounces from 1.2110 lows as risk appetite weighs on dollar

EUR/USD looks set to finish the session around 1.2150, having bounced from lows around 1.2110. Dovish Fed speak has helped boost risk appetite, which weighed on the safe-haven dollar and helped the …
