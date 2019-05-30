EUR/USD bounces from weekly lows to test daily highs

Euro rebounds versus the US Dollar after approaching multi-year lows. DXY peaks but then losses momentum and retreats, still positive for the day. The EUR/USD pair bottomed at 1.1115 at the beginning …
