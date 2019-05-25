EUR/USD Bounces Off 2-Year Lows As US Yields Fall

The EUR/USD currency pair extended weekly gains to the 1.1200 level on Friday in a period that has seen the pair drop to levels last witnessed in 2017 of 1.1107. The currency pair’s rebound …
