EUR/USD partially reclaims ground lost following Tuesday’s pullback. Germany GfK Consumer Confidence worsened to -30.6 in August. Investors expect the Fed to hike rates by 75 bps at its meeting on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro looks vulnerable ahead of Fed rate decision - July 27, 2022
- EUR/USD bounces off lows near 1.0100, FOMC in sight - July 27, 2022
- EUR/USD little changed while EUR/GBP slips and AUD/USD probes downtrend - July 27, 2022