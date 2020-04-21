EUR/USD bounces off lows post-ZEW, back around 1.0840

EUR/USD rebounds from daily lows near 1.0820. German Economic Sentiment improved to 28.2 in April. The risk-off trade keeps bolstering the demand for the dollar. After bottoming out in the 1.0820 …
