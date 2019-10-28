EUR/USD bounces off lows, still in sub-1.1100 levels

EUR/USD rebounds from recent lows near 1.1070. Markets’ attention remains on Brexit. German Import Prices rose more than expected in September. After dropping to lows near 1.1070 on Friday, EUR/USD is …
