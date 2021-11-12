EUR/USD bounces off yearly lows, hovers around 1.1450

EUR/USD consolidates around the 1.1440s region, extending its losses to three days in a row. EUR/USD printed a year-to-date low around 1.1430. UoM Consumer Sentiment Index fell to 66.3, its lowest …
