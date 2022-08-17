Economists at ING expect the EUR/USD pair to drop under support at 1.01, triggering a move to parity. German recession is becoming inevita …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Break below support at 1.01 to open up a move towards parity – ING - August 17, 2022
- EUR/USD to slump below parity on severe energy supply disruption – Scotiabank - August 17, 2022
- EUR/USD bulls await EU GDP, Fed Minutes with eyes on 1.0210 hurdle - August 17, 2022