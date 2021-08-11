EUR/USD: Break below YTD lows at 1.1704 to expose the 1.1603 mark – OCBC

EUR/USD is defending the 1.1700 threshold. According to economics at OCBC Bank, the EUR/USD’s year-to-date low at 1.1704 may be porous in the coming sessions, with the next trough at 1.1603 the …
