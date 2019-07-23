EUR/USD dips below 1.12 on dovish ECB expectations. Dollar may find love on lower odds of aggressive Fed easing. EUR/USD fell below 1.12 in Asia and could extend losses in Europe, courtesy of the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Breaking lower as German yields slide ahead of ECB - July 23, 2019
- EUR/USD Forecast: Set to Do More of the Same - July 23, 2019
- Euro (EUR) Scales Down Amid ZEW Survey – Economic Sentiment - July 23, 2019