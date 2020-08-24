Key Highlights. EUR/USD topped near 1.1965 and started a fresh decline below 1.1850. There was a break below a key ascending channel with support near 1.1870 on the 4-hours chart.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Breaking This Key Support Could Spark a Major Drop - August 24, 2020
- EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Inside week suggests interim top in place - August 23, 2020
- EUR/USD Analysis: RSI Establishes Down Trend Ahead of Fed Symposium - August 23, 2020