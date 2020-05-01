EUR/USD may continue to retrace the decline from the April high (1.1039) as the exchange rate breaks out of a narrow range following the ECB meeting.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Breakout Following ECB Meeting Brings April High on the Radar - May 1, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Market gloom and overbought conditions set to bring it down after the surprise rise - May 1, 2020
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD struggles to ride on risk aversion wave, stays below $1,700 - April 30, 2020