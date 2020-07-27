EUR/USD breaks above 1.17 to target September 2018 high at 1.1833 – Commerzbank

EUR/USD maintained upside pressure last week and has eroded the 1.1570 2019 high and the 1.1596 50% retracement of the move down from 2018. Today, the pair has lifted to fresh top …
