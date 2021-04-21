US and European stocks continue to push to record highs boosted by stronger than expected inflation and retail sales in the US, suggesting that the economy is growing strongly. The DAX 30 was able to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- EUR/USD Breaks Above 1.20 as US Dollar Losses Intensify, DAX 30 Keeps Record Highs - April 20, 2021
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Looks set to revisit sub-1.2000 area - April 20, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Corrective decline loses momentum - April 20, 2021