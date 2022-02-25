Yesterday was a big bear day, and it broke below the Jan. 28 low. However, it closed far above that low. – The bears hope that it will lead to a 400-pip measured move down, based on the height of the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Losses below the 1.1000 level on the cards amid Eastern European war - February 25, 2022
- EUR/USD Breaks Below Jan. 28 Low - February 25, 2022
- EUR/USD jumps beyond 1.12 amid signs of possible de-escalation - February 25, 2022