DXY up 0.65%, extends gains on the best day in months. EUR/USD finally moves out of the 1.1360 area with a bearish breakout. The EUR/USD pair dropped further during the American session on the back of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD breaks consolidation range and drops below 1.1300 as US Dollar strengthens
DXY up 0.65%, extends gains on the best day in months. EUR/USD finally moves out of the 1.1360 area with a bearish breakout. The EUR/USD pair dropped further during the American session on the back of …