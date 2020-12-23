EUR/USD Breaks Long-Term Downtrend Above 1.1500: Rabobank Analysis

The technical Euro to Dollar (EUR/USD) exchange rate outlook suggests the potential for strong euro-to-dollar gains and low US real yields will also continue to support the euro. Rabobank …
