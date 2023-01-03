EUR/USD has managed to erase a small portion of its daily losses in the American session and recovered above 1.0550 with the US Dollar Index retreating from daily highs. With Wall Street’s main …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD breaks to 1.0350 in context of new bull market [Video] - January 3, 2023
- EUR/USD Lower, but Stable as German EU-Harmonized CPI Edges Up 9.6% - January 3, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast – Euro Gets Hammered to Kick Off the Year - January 3, 2023